The all-new BMW 2-Series is here in PH and it looks really good

Today’s big BMW news is the Philippine debut of the iX electric SUV, preorders for which are now being accepted by BMW Philippines. Surprised? We know we were.

But that’s not the only Bimmer to enter the our market today. The German carmaker also introduced the all-new 2-Series locally, proving once again that it knows how to make big things out of small packages. And by big, we don’t mean the grille—because you’re not gonna see that here.

Only one variant of the 2022 BMW 2-Series is available for purchase: the 220i M Sport, which carries a price tag of P3,690,000. Let’s see what you’re getting for that sum.

Under the hood of the 220i M Sport is a 2.0-liter TwinPower turbocharged four-cylinder engine with an output of 184hp and 300Nm of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels, and shifting duties are handled by an eight-speed automatic transmission. It also runs on an M Sport suspension setup.

This being an M car, only the brand’s sportiest components have been deemed fit for it. Outside, the vehicle gets the company’s full M aerodynamics package, as well as an M rear spoiler and 18-inch M alloy wheels—additions that perfectly complement the 2-Series’ mostly minimalist aesthetic.

Inside, drivers are greeted by a modern vibe featuring a very angular dashboard and fine-touch materials. These include some attractive metal trims, an M leather steering wheel with paddle shifters, and sports seats with electric adjustment. Ambient lighting is also available, and the interior is equipped with a 10.25-inch widescreen display as well.

In an increasingly, shall we say, extroverted-looking BMW lineup (new 7-Series, anyone?), the 2-Series stands out as the one model that does away with polarizing design and draws out more important points of discussion—namely, just how good would this be to drive? We definitely can’t wait to find out.

