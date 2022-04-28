BMW Philippines is now accepting preorders for the iX electric SUV

Some big news on local motoring’s electrification front today. If you’re eagerly waiting for a worthwhile electric vehicle to pounce on in our market, you might not have to do so for much longer. BMW Philippines is bringing in the iX electric SUV.

While the iX is still only available for preorder, we’re already told its local asking price. The iX xDrive40 will retail for P6,290,000—and did we mention this runs on electricity?

NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

SM City North EDSA’s indoor electric go-kart track will have its soft opening on May 1

PH car sales: CAMPI records 74,754 vehicles sold in Q1 2022

Its fully-electric setup uses fifth-generation BMW eDrive tech and is good for an impressive 326hp (combined) and 630Nm of torque sent to all four wheels. Perhaps more important, it features up to 425km of range per charge. Frankly, that should be more than enough for most uses.

Continue reading below ↓

The iX definitely looks the part of an EV, with an exterior vibe that leans heavily on its angles, slim headlamps, and a fair amount of flat and minimalist surfaces. The SUV runs on large 21-inch bi-color wheels, features a thermally insulated windshield, and comes with an automatic tailgate as well.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY Dinzo Tabamo

Continue reading below ↓

The cabin of the iX is quite the environment, too, with abundant natural leather, ambient lighting, and a dashboard devoid of any clutter. Instead of a conventional setup facing the driver, it’s dominated by a massive curved display that houses vehicle information and control functions.

Did you expect to see the iX so soon on local shores?

PHOTO BY Dinzo Tabamo

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.