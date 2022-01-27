The BMW M8 Competition gets choice tweaks for 2022

The BMW M8 Competition is really rather good, particularly in svelte four-door Gran Coupe form. You can read our full review by clicking these blue words, and that should give you some idea as to why BMW barely touched it for this 2022 facelift.

They haven’t even bothered with any styling tweaks, but that’s just fine by us. The 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 is still in the Coupe, the Gran Coupe, and the Cabriolet too, sporting the same 616hp and 749Nm of torque as before. But then it’s an absolutely mega engine that provides 0-100kph times in the low threes, so why change a winning formula?

What you do get with the facelift is a new set of 20-inch wheels, the option of darker ‘Shadow Line’ headlights, and a larger 12.3-inch infotainment screen to fill up the interior.

There’s also slightly more Alcantara than before, and there are eight more exterior colors to pick from. Want to know what they’re called? Of course you do. The new-to-M8 shades are Skyscraper Grey metallic, Brooklyn Grey metallic, Isle of Man Green metallic, Tanzanite Blue metallic, Frozen Pure Grey metallic, Frozen Deep Grey metallic, Frozen Deep Green metallic, and Frozen Tanzanite Blue metallic. Whole lot of metallic going on there. Shame BMW decided to photograph them on a shadowy bridge.

At the same time, the standard 8-Series has also been updated with four new colors, the same 12.3-inch touchscreen, and a light-up BMW ‘Iconic Glow’ kidney grille as standard. Non-M cars will also now get an ‘M sports package’ as standard, which includes some sportier styling tweaks, 19-inch wheels, and an M sports brake system. The V8-engined M850i also picks up some standard M-spec wing mirrors. Get a look at those below…

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

