Chevrolet PH officially launches the C8 Corvette

Well, that was quick. A few days ago, we speculated about the Chevrolet Corvette’s possible arrival in our market. Now, Chevrolet Philippines has officially launched the all-new sports car. Let’s take a look.

We’ve been seeing this car all over the web over the past two years, so we’ve already grown familiar with its look. The sportier design is a step up compared with the previous-gen Corvette, with aggressive styling that gives it a different kind of appeal.

It lands with a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 that puts out up to 474hp and 613Nm of torque when equipped with a performance exhaust, making it the most powerful Corvette ever built. The powertrain is mated to Chevy’s first eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox that enables “lightning-fast shifts and excellent power transfer.” With this setup, the Corvette does 0-100kph in just 3.55sec.

The C8 is also designed to produce over 180kg of downforce and is equipped with an electronic limited-slip differential, so this should be a joy to toy around with on the track. Chevy says its very low center of gravity, together with the mid-engined structure and the suspension setup, make it more nimble and stable than any other Corvette before it.

The all-new Corvette boasts a lot of new tech. For starters, there’s a new customizable 12-inch instrument cluster and a next-gen infotainment system with a 14-speaker Bose setup. It also has driver- and passenger-seat memory functions, a heated steering wheel, and wireless charging, among others.

The 2022 Chevrolet Corvette C8 just falls short of eight digits in terms of price, retailing for P9,915,888. A Z51 Performance Package is available as well, but no word yet on just how much that will cost. Anyway, we’ll have more photos and details of this car up on our website soon. For now, tell us what you think of the next-generation Corvette in the comments.

