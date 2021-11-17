Is Chevrolet PH launching the C8 Corvette soon?

Chevrolet Philippines may have overhauled its lineup earlier this year, but it appears the carmaker will still be pushing through with some of its previous plans. Specifically, the launch of the C8 Corvette.

The Covenant Car Company (TCCCI)—the local distributor of Chevy vehicles—hasn’t exactly made any announcements yet, but there was a specific post on the Chevrolet Philippines Facebook page that caught our attention. Look:

That’s not just a Corvette logo—that’s the C8’s. If you compare it with the C7 emblem, this one is significantly narrower, as it no longer has the V-shaped gap in the middle. The badge’s elements and the colors are the same, but the difference is unmistakable. You can see the Corvette C7 logo for yourself below for comparison.

We know this is by no means a confirmation of the next-gen Corvette’s arrival, but we’re assuming it is. Besides, TCCCI already told us previously that it is “focused on bringing in these global products from North America,” so we have reasons for our optimism.

If and when the all-new Corvette does arrive here, expect to see the same mid-engined sports car equipped with a 490hp, 630Nm 6.2-liter V8 that’s available in the US. Are you as stoked as we are to see this American icon arrive in our market?

