The end is near for the Chevy Trailblazer, Colorado, and Trax in PH

When General Motors ended the operations of Chevrolet in Thailand before this pandemic hit, GM promised “continued support” for the brand here in the Philippines. However, the American carmaker didn’t say anything about the future of Thai-sourced Chevys like the Trailblazer and Colorado.

Now, though, it appears we have our answer. During a routine check of the carmaker’s website, one of our colleagues noticed that Chevrolet Philippines had quietly removed a good chunk of its vehicles from its official page, the two aforementioned Thai-sourced vehicles included.

Other nameplates that were apparently cut are the Trax, Sail, Malibu, and Tahoe. As it stands, only the Spark, Suburban, Camaro, Corvette, and Tracker remain in Chevy’s local offerings.

The Trailblazer, Colorado, and Trax, however, can all still be found on Chevrolet Philippines’ website, only they’ve been relegated to the ‘Other Chevrolet Models’ section under the ‘Owners’ tab. Through this page, customers who still wish to purchase any of these three models can locate a Chevy dealer that still has available stocks of the preferred unit.

To get more insight on the matter, we reached out to the company for a statement, and this is what we got: “The Trailblazer, Colorado, and Trax are part of our existing product portfolio, and are present in our ‘Other Chevrolet Models’ page and shopclickdrive.com.ph online shopping platform. These models are also available in Chevrolet dealerships nationwide.

“These, however, will be replaced in due time by a new and refreshed lineup of global Chevrolet models, which was headlined by the launch of the all-new Chevrolet Tracker.”

We won’t be surprised if more Chevy nameplates from the People’s Republic like the Trailblazer compact SUV started arriving here. Now, what about the launches of the Corvette C8, Tahoe, and Suburban that were set to happen this year?

“We are focused on bringing in these global products from North America and we will share more details about this soon,” we were told. At least there’s still a chance we’ll get to see that next-gen Corvette here.

What do you think of these moves by Chevrolet Philippines, folks?

