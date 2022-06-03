V8-powered 2022 Chevrolet Suburban now available in PH for P5,351,888

Another option has surfaced in the local full-sized SUV segment. This time, it comes courtesy of Chevrolet Philippines, which has quietly introduced the 2022 Suburban to the local market.

The Suburban’s availability comes just around two months following the arrival of its smaller sibling, the Tahoe. Both SUVs come equipped with the same 5.3-liter Ecotec V8 engine capable of 355hp and 518Nm of torque. The only transmission option is a 10-speed automatic.

PHOTO BY Chevrolet Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

The main draw with this vehicle, however, has to be its Air Ride adaptive suspension system. We experienced this setup in the US a few years ago and have to say it should do wonders for anyone looking to dampen the worst that local roads have to throw at them.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Two variants of the model are already available for pre-order, both of the 4x4s. Check them out below:

2022 Chevrolet Suburban

Chevrolet Suburban Z71 4x4 AT - P5,351,888 Chevrolet Suburban High Country 4x4 AT - P7,460,888

PHOTO BY Chevrolet Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

Under the hood isn’t the only place where these two Chevrolet vehicles share similarities. They both spot practically the same appearance as well, flaunting minimalist faces featuring a massive grille and traditional SUV proportions. Obviously, the Suburban comes in at a significantly longer 5,733mm—size that ensures considerably more room to move around in.

CAR REVIEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Review: Suzuki XL7 1.5 GLX AT

Review: 2022 Toyota Raize 1.0 Turbo CVT

The interior, which is clearly designed to cater to American sensibilities, comes with plenty of features. All units get a 10.2-inch MyLink touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 9-speaker Bose sound system, power-sliding center console, heads-up display, and wireless charging.

PHOTO BY Chevrolet Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

A handful of advanced driving aids are included in this package, too. These include adaptive cruise control, forward collision alert, automatic emergency braking, lane change alert, lane keep assist, and rear pedestrian alert. Surround Vision and rear park assist, meanwhile, should come in handy when trying to position this behemoth in tight areas.

If you’re interested in buying a unit, you can get in touch with the Chevrolet Philippines dealership nearest to you. Think something like this has what it takes to challenge the likes of the Toyota Land Cruiser?

PHOTO BY Chevrolet Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.