The Chevrolet Trailblazer crossover is arriving in PH this month

After axing its Trailblazer midsize SUV a while back, The Covenant Car Company (TCCCI) has now confirmed that the nameplate will be making a return to our market in crossover form this month.

For those unfamiliar, this is China’s smaller Trailblazer we’re referring to. We first speculated about its arrival after General Motors pulled the plug on its Chevy operations in Thailand early last year. TCCCI has yet to release a lot of details, but at least we already have a good idea about the compact SUV.

In the People’s Republic, the vehicle is powered by a 1.3-liter turbocharged gasoline mill that generates 162hp and 240Nm of torque. The powertrain is mated to either a CVT or a nine-speed automatic gearbox that enables switching between front- and all-wheel-drive.

Safety tech come aplenty in the crossover as well. There are features such as lane-departure warning and lane-keep assist, automatic emergency braking, and rear cross-traffic alert. It’ll be handy if the Trailblazer comes with all of these when it arrives.

We’ve no idea yet how much the new Chevy will sell for, but we’re guessing it’ll land above the Tracker in the local lineup. We’re expecting a starting price bigger than the latter’s P1,142,888.

So, do you think Chevrolet is making the right call by bringing in this more compact and budget-friendly Trailblazer? The comments section is open.

