Behold, the new Ferrari 296 GTS

In no way akin to putting a pair of sunglasses on Michaelangelo’s statue of David, Ferrari has readied its own artistic masterpiece—the 296 GTB—for the summer. Welcome to the sun-kissed Ferrari 296 GTS.

The 296 part you’re familiar with: 2.9-liter engine, six cylinders in a V configuration that is, frankly, brilliant. It’s Ferrari’s first production V6 and features a pair of turbochargers sitting very comfortably in the ‘hot vee’ of the cylinder banks.

GTS? Gran Turismo Spider, because this 296 gets a two-piece retractable hardtop (RHT) that folds neatly and flush over the front of the engine, to maintain “the engine bay’s thermal dissipation characteristics and balance of the overall design.” Roof up, you’d be hard pushed to tell the difference between GTB and GTS. Roof down? All the better to enjoy that new V6.

Indeed, Ferrari’s quest to extrapolate the most out of the piccolo V12’s harmonics extends to a reworking of the ‘hot tube,’ a system that channels the V6 noise into the cabin, roof up and down. It’s been redesigned for service in the GTS. We’re told that “the dropping of the top creates a direct, completely unobstructed connection between the cockpit and the sound produced by the single tailpipe exhaust line.”

Much to enjoy from that engine, too. The content remains as per the GTB: 819hp, one electric motor, eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, rear-wheel drive, and the ability to go from 0-100kph in 2.9sec, 0-200kph in 7.6sec, and top out at 330kph. All of which feel...sufficient. Ferrari also tells us it’ll lap Fiorano in 1min 21.8sec—eight-tenths slower than the GTB.

But then it’s 70kg heavier (with the “optional lightweight content”) than the GTB, the latter 1,470kg, this GTS 1,540kg. Ferrari has worked on the A- and B-pillars, along with the sills, in order to increase the GTS’s torsional rigidity and bending stiffness. Compared with ‘previous spider applications,’ the GTS beats those two metrics by 50% and 8%, respectively.

More than just numbers, of course. The delectable lines of the GTB have been preserved for the GTS, though design boss Flavio Manzoni and his team have created a new tonneau cover that stands apart from its more recent Spiders. There are contrasting extensions framing the engine cover to keep things pure.

Same story inside, too. Aero flaps have been added into the rear trim structure to reduce buffeting when the roof’s down, while aesthetically the seats are unique to this car. Otherwise, it’s as per the GTB.

For those more interested in barbequing the GTS’s tires on track, you can spec the Assetto Fiorano pack (below) that adds Multimatic shock absorbers, carbon-fiber appendages on the front bumper (for 10kg more downforce), lightweight materials, and the option of the 250 Le Mans livery. Oh, and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 Rs.

As for the ‘masterpiece’ bit, find out why the Ferrari 296 GTB is a 10/10 car here.

