Ford confirms both single- and bi-turbo diesel Everests will be available in PH

Ford Philippines recently confirmed that the next-generation Everest and Ranger models will arrive in our market later this year. Eager to find out what kind of units we’ll be getting? Well, the carmaker has just released more info on that.

We subscribed to the updates on Ford’s ‘Coming Soon’ page, and we just received an email confirming that local Everest units will come with either a 2.0-liter turbodiesel or a 2.0-liter bi-turbo diesel. No exact figures were provided yet, but it’ll basically be the same engines available in Thailand. In that market, the single-turbo powertrains are capable of 168hp and 405Nm, while the ones with double the turbochargers can do up to 207hp and 500Nm.

PHOTO BY Ford

Depending on the variant, Ford says the Everest can be had with either a six-speed automatic or a 10-speed SelectShift automatic, and multiple drive modes will be available. The official website says the Everest will also get off-road screens, so this means we’ll start seeing more of those massive infotainment systems in newer Ford vehicles.

Ford Philippines’ website also suggests the upcoming midsize SUV will come with a host of safety features that include lane-keep assist with road-edge detection, pre-collision assist, and adaptive cruise control with lane-centering. Amenities such as a wireless charging pad, 12V sockets, and a 400W inverter are fitted inside the cabin.

What other features would you like to see in the Everest once it finally lands here?

PHOTO BY Ford

