Ford adds style—not power—to the Explorer with new ST-Line trim

The new Ford Explorer is finally on its way to the Philippines. Seeing as we’ve waited for it long enough, we hope Ford Philippines will do us all a favor by bringing in this new variant, too.

This is the new Explorer ST-Line, a budget-friendly version of the high-performance Explorer ST. It’s built specifically for those who prefer the ST’s sporty styling but have no need for the added oomph.

PHOTO BY Ford

The ST-Line “mirrors a fully equipped Explorer ST” with its 20-inch machined aluminum wheels, blacked-out grille, dual exhaust tips, and gloss-black Explorer badging on the hood. It also gets ST-inspired headlamps and taillights.

PHOTO BY Ford

Inside, the ST-Line gets Ebony Black ActiveX seats, premium floor mats, and red contrast stitching around the cabin. The first-row seats and the sport-style steering wheel both have heating functions. Other added niceties include a 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen setup, a wireless charging pad, a 360-degree-view camera, and Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+ features.

PHOTO BY Ford

Under the hood of the ST-Line is a 300hp 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine mated to a 10-speed transmission, the standard powertrain across the Explorer range. Power is sent to the rear wheels, and part-time four-wheel-drive capability is also available. It’s a less powerful, albeit more economical, setup compared with the ST’s 400hp 3.0-liter EcoBoost.

Price-wise, the ST-Line supposedly undercuts the full-fledged ST variant by $7,570 (P380,000). That means the Explorer ST-Line could be priced at $41,430 (around P2.08 million).

“The ST brand has been very well received by Explorer customers since it arrived two years ago,” said Ford Explorer marketing manager Lee Newcombe. “With the addition of Explorer ST-Line, Explorer will offer the broadest performance-inspired lineup in the segment.”

PHOTO BY Ford

So, do you think an Explorer variant like this has a place in our market? Tell us in the comments.

