The diesel-powered Ford F-150 is on its way to PH

When Ford Philippines launched the F-150 here last year, a lot of you were probably disappointed with the lack of a diesel option. Well, we have some good news for you guys, as the company has just confirmed the imminent arrival of a diesel-powered version of its popular truck.

Ford Philippines made the announcement through its new ‘Coming Soon’ section on its official website. While there’s no exact launch date for the F-150 diesel yet, we do know that it will come packing a 3.0-liter Power Stroke turbocharged V6 under its hood.

PHOTO BY Ford

In addition, Ford Philippines also confirmed that the all-new Explorer will be on its way. The next-gen SUV will supposedly come with a 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine and four-wheel-drive.

“We are very excited to enable this section of our website to keep our customers up to speed and excited with what Ford vehicles they can expect to be launched in the future,” says Ford Philippines marketing director Patrick Manigbas. “We invite our customers to stay tuned on our website or visit a Ford dealer for more updates about upcoming Ford vehicles.”

We’ll keep you posted once we receive more details about these two—the launch date, full specs, and all that. For now, tell us what you think about Ford’s latest move. The comments section is open.

