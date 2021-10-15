GAC launches the tech-loaded 2022 GS8; prices start at P2.088-M

GAC Motor has been a bit busy this month. After introducing the GN8 Master’s Edition a few weeks back, the carmaker has now launched the 2022 GS8.

The new arrival isn’t the next-generation model we saw back in September. Rather, it’s a simple refresh with slight design changes and new tech. Starting with the front end, there are new headlamps flanking the familiar chrome-laden grille. Underneath is a reworked bumper with bigger air intakes and a new skid plate.

The rear remains unchanged for the most part. It also gets a larger skid plate that now takes up most of the rear bumper’s real estate, but that’s about it.

Inside, the GS8 features a new piano-black finish on the dash, which is still adorned with wood trim. The seats are wrapped in Alcantara leather and the front two now come with a heating/ventilation feature.

There’s a new 10-inch infotainment system up front, which now comes with Apple CarPlay connectivity and a six-speaker Harman Kardon audio setup. A new wireless charging pad is equipped in the cabin, and a 5V USB port and electric outlet are now available in the second row.

Also new for the 2022 GS8 are the LED ambient lights, the panoramic sunroof, and the 360-degree-view monitor with parking sensors. A fingerprint sensor door lock, an anti-glare rearview mirror, a tire-pressure monitoring system, and a power liftgate with motion sensor has been added to the package as well. The GS8’s new key fob also has remote control over the ignition, the windows, and the sunroof.

As for the engine, the 2022 GS8 retains its 2.0-liter turbopetrol. This is capable of 199hp and 320Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed gearbox. There are two variants available—you can check them out and their corresponding prices below:

2022 GAC GS8

GAC GS8 6AT 4x2 Sports – P2,088,000 GAC GS8 6AT 4x4 GL – P2,288,000

What do you think of the changes GAC has given its flagship SUV?

