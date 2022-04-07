MIAS 2022: Refreshed Geely Coolray surfaces with a more energetic design

The Geely Coolray has been one of the biggest surprise hits over the past few years, drawing attention with good word of mouth and a desirable package centered around value for money. Now, the vehicle is undergoing a refresh in the local market.

Here’s the catch: We don’t know for certain how much the new version will cost, or when exactly it will launch. Geely Philippines, though, has showcased the 2022 Coolray at the Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) as a “sneak peek” of what local buyers can expect.

So, what’s new here? The exterior flaunts a handful of upgrades, the most noticeable of which being an overhauled face featuring a new ‘borderless’ front grille and a very aggressive new front bumper. The rear, meanwhile, gets a new spoiler, bumper, and diffuser, as well as dual exhausts. This crossover runs on new Jet Black wheels.

PHOTO BY Topgear.com.ph

Inside, entertainment is handled through a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and passengers are kept comfortable using new ventilated sports-type leather seats. Geely Philippines has also mentioned the subcompact crossover will come with an electronic tailgate that features angle memory—a fancy term for saying it will open exactly how you want it to.

As for the powertrain, the new Coolray features a 1.5-liter three-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine with 177hp and 255Nm of torque—nearly identical numbers to what’s currently available to local buyers. This will come paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT).

Again, no pricing or launch details yet. Would you be happy if what Geely Philippines ends up bringing in is identical to what the brand has shown off at MIAS 2022? Let us know in the comments.

More photos of the 2022 Geely Coolray

PHOTO BY Topgear.com.ph

PHOTO BY Topgear.com.ph

PHOTO BY Topgear.com.ph

