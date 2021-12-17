Geely PH introduces two new funky colors for the Coolray

After launching a new top-spec Geely Coolray variant, Sojitz G Auto Philippines (SGAP) is now ending the year with even more additions to the lineup. Not in the form of new trim levels, but two new color options: Sunburst Gold and Cloud Blue.

The Sunburst Gold finish can only be had with the Coolray Sport Limited, while Cloud Blue is only available with the Premium and Comfort variants. These bring the total color options for the Coolray up to seven, which include the existing Vermillion, white, silver, orange, and blue. No mechanical changes or new features were introduced alongside this announcement.

“The Coolray remains to be the most in-demand model in the Geely lineup and a top-seller in its segment. With the recent introduction of the Coolray Sport Limited, we are further enhancing its appeal by adding new exterior colors,” SGAP president and CEO Yosuke Nishi. “The additional features and color options we recently introduced for the Coolray is our way of telling everyone that we will never stop improving and bringing fun back in driving.”

Continue reading below ↓

Geely has indeed continued to climb local sales charts this year thanks to the Coolray’s solid performance. The carmaker has already sold 2,690 Coolray units so far since the model landed here. Do you think these new colors will entice even more buyers to opt for the subcompact crossover?

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.