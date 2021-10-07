Geely brings in new top-spec Coolray Sport Limited variant priced at P1.218-M

In the same week that MG introduced a new turbocharged ZS, a new top-of-the-line variant of one of its direct competitors has landed on our shores. Say hello to the new Geely Coolray Sport Limited.

Before we get down to the specifics, let’s talk about the engine. There are no mechanical changes here, so the Coolray Sport Limited is still powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline mill that generates 175hp and 255Nm of torque. This sends power to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

PHOTO BY Jason Tulio

What the new Coolray trim comes with are added niceties. There are new ventilated seats and a new power liftgate out back. There are new 18-inch alloy wheels underneath as well. This variant is also equipped with the amenities found in the Coolray Sport, including the panoramic sunroof, the 360-degree-view monitor, and automated parking.

The leather seats, the automatic climate control, and the 10.25-inch touchscreen display up front are also retained.

The Coolray Sport Limited, however, only comes in, er, limited numbers. Just 1,000 of these will be available locally, with each one stickering for P1.218 million. What’s your take on this one, readers?

