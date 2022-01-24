Should Geely consider launching the stylish new Emgrand L in PH?

Sojitz G Auto Philippines (SGAP) just confirmed that a new Geely sedan is on its way to our market, and our guess is that it’s the Emgrand. On paper, the car has the makings of a solid competitor in the local subcompact-sedan segment.

But if Geely really wants to challenge established nameplates here in our market, then we think the carmaker should also consider bringing in the new Emgrand L. It’s the more stylish version of Geely’s sedan and a potential rival to other top-of-the-line offerings like the Nissan Almera N-Sport, Honda City RS, and Toyota Vios GR-S.

PHOTO BY Geely

PHOTO BY Geely

The Emgrand L is similar to the Boyue X—it sports the ‘Vision Starburst’ design with a massive new grille up front. It sits on new wheels and gets a beefier-looking rear bumper to boot.

The Emgrand L also gets a redesigned interior. Geely has taken out the bright colors in the cabin and replaced it with a more premium-looking black finish with what appear to be blue leather accents. The new Emgrand L’s infotainment system is powered by Geely’s Milky Way OS and a high-performance eight-core CPU.

PHOTO BY Geely

PHOTO BY Geely

The car is fully connected with firmware-over-the-air (FOTA) updates. It also has advanced features such as adaptive cruise control and autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection.

Under the hood, the Emgrand L is fitted with a 1.4T turbocharged gasoline engine mated to an eight-speed CVT. No specific figures were provided, but a previous article from Geely’s website says the powertrain is capable of 131hp and 215Nm. Other reports say that it can churn out up to 139hp and 235Nm. Either way, it’s a huge upgrade from the standard model’s 113hp, 147Nm 1.5-liter engine.

Would this be a decent addition to Geely’s local lineup? Let us know what you think.

PHOTO BY Geely

PHOTO BY Geely

PHOTO BY Geely

