The all-new BR-V gets a design overhaul, now comes with Honda Sensing

Remember the Honda N7X? Honda has now turned the concept into reality, and it’s now been launched as the all-new BR-V in Indonesia.

The next-generation BR-V gets a major design overhaul inside and out. The new-look front fascia gets a large grille with less chrome and more gloss-black accents. The headlights look sportier than before, and so are the foglamp housings and the bumper underneath.

Out back, there are equally big changes. The taillights get a new look and no longer stretch the width of the liftgate, the chrome strip has been removed, and the vertical reflectors on the side are now integrated into the black plastic cladding underneath. There’s still a rear skid plate accentuating the bumper on this end.

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Powering the all-new Honda BR-V is a 1.5-liter DOHC i-VTEC engine that generates 119hp at 6,600rpm and 145Nm of torque at 4,300rpm. The figures are very similar to what the engine in Philippine-spec BR-Vs can produce, so if and when the all-new model does land in our market, we might be seeing the same powertrain under the hood.

What’s totally new for the BR-V is the host of added tech available, which now includes Honda Sensing safety features. There’s adaptive cruise control, auto-high beam, lane-keep assist with road-departure mitigation, a lead-car departure notification system, and a collision-mitigation braking system available.

Other extra niceties in the new BR-V include a remote engine start feature that starts up the vehicle and the A/C with a press of the key fob, and a walk-away auto-lock function.

So, what do you think of this all-new model? Should Honda Cars Philippines bring this in?

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Honda

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.