Would you like to see the Honda Civic e:HEV in PH, too?

A few months ago, we were treated to the reveal of the Honda Civic e:HEV in Europe. Now, we’re about to see the electrified sedan in our region.

Honda has just announced it will launch the hybrid Civic in Thailand on June 15 and has confirmed a few specs to boot. The compact sedan will come equipped with the same 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle gasoline engine that Europe gets. This powertrain will still be connected to two electric motors and a new, more compact battery pack that, in total, produces 181hp and 315Nm.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

The Civic e:HEV will be equipped with Honda Sensing safety tech including a collision-mitigation braking system, adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow, and lane-keep assist. It will feature the same amenities as the standard Civics, such as the nine-inch infotainment system with Wireless Apple CarPlay and the 10.2-inch TFT multi-information display.

Seeing as Honda Cars Philippines sources its units from Thailand, there is a possibility that we might see this hybrid Civic in our market in the future. Do you think it’ll be a good fit?

More photos of the 2022 Honda Civic e:HEV:

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

