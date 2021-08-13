Honda unveils the new 600hp NSX Type S

Honda has officially unveiled the new NSX Type S, the final version and last hurrah of the second-generation NSX.

It doesn’t look any different from the standard second-gen NSX, save for a few tweaks including the new exclusive matte finish, Type S decals, and five-spoke wheels. The interior, meanwhile, gets a new Alcantara headliner, embroidered Type S logos all around, and additional contrast stitching.

Now, aesthetics isn’t where this limited-edition model aims to impress. Honda—or Acura, if you live in the US—says this one is supposedly the “quickest, most powerful, and best-handling production NSX ever.”

Powering the NSX Type S is an updated twin-turbo V6 hybrid that’s now capable of 600hp and 666Nm of torque, up by 27hp and 21Nm from the standard version. The nine-speed DCT has been re-tuned as well, and it now promises 50% faster upshift response and has a new Rapid Downshift mode to boot.

Honda says the chassis, suspension, and response of the NSX Type S have all be optimized as well to improve handling and enhance the overall driving experience. A Lightweight Package is also available, and this one adds carbon-ceramic brakes and other carbon materials to reduce total curb weight by about 26kg.

Honda will only be building 350 NSX Type S units—300 of those are headed to the US, 30 to Japan, and the remaining 20 to the rest of the world. If you ever do get your hands on one, consider yourself lucky.

So, what do you think of this limited-edition model? And more important, what would you like to see in the next-generation NSX? The comments section is open.

