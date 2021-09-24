This might be Honda’s most off-road-capable SUV yet

Where we are, Honda isn’t exactly associated with “off-roading.” Over in the States, though, it’s almost an entirely different story.

Not only does the carmaker have real off-road capable vehicles in that market, it also builds special-edition versions with enhanced off-road capabilities every once in a while. The latest addition to Honda’s lineup is the Passport TrailSport, which has just been unveiled alongside the refreshed Passport.

But we’re not here to take a look at either of those two. We’re here for the Honda Passport TrailSport Rugged Roads Project. Quite a mouthful, but it has the off-roading capability to back up all those syllables.

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Honda has taken the Passport Trailsport and stuffed it with a host of off-road enhancements to create the ultimate overlanding machine. It’s been built together with experienced overlander and Honda Passport enthusiast Jon Tuico of the JonDZ Adventuring YouTube channel.

The list of upgrades start with a Jsport suspension lift kit, 18-inch blacked-out wheels shod with Firestone Destination A/T2 all-terrain tires, roof crossbars with a Dirt Complex tow-hitch tire carrier, and a Sparrow XL rooftop tent from Roofnest.

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Honda

There’s also a lower door brush garnish for added body-panel protection. Meanwhile, the recovery points featuring a TrailSport orange finish and the stainless steel skid plates are both customized and fabricated by Honda R&D. Other additions to the package include new fender flares, a cargo tray, and cargo side-panel protectors.

Continue reading below ↓

No changes have been made to the engine, though, so this project vehicle is still powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that generates 280hp and 355Nm, mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Power is sent to all four wheels through Honda’s i-VTM4 torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive system.

So, do you think off-road-ready Hondas like these have a place in our market?

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.