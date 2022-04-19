New Hyundai Palisade shows off a bolder grille and interior enhancements

It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything from Hyundai on the Philippine front? Fret not, though, because word is distribution for the South Korean brand will soon be revived under new management.

If this is the case, we hope the new Palisade is under consideration for a local release. The refresh of the company’s relatively new midsize SUV was just recently unveiled at the 2022 New York International Auto Show, and we really we can get our hands on this model here in our market.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

For 2022, Hyundai has endowed the Palisade with a handful of exterior and interior enhancements. The grille, in particular, has changed in drastic fashion. It eats up significantly more real estate up front and is now better integrated with the headlights flanking it.

Speaking of the headlights, they feature new daytime running lights. The front bumper features more contrasting trim, and the vehicle runs on new multi-spoke alloy wheels as well.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Inside, the Palisade has been given upgrades to improve its cabin feel and tactile components. Driver interfaces like the instrument cluster and the gauges have been revamped, and it features a new steering wheel, too. The seats have been updated with new material, and the wireless charging pad is now up to 15 watts instead of just 5 watts.

In terms of safety, the new Palisade flaunts a host of advanced systems like forward collision assist, smart cruise control, and smart parking. It now also features side airbags for the rear.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Under the hood of the 2022 Hyundai Palisade is a 3.8-liter V6 with 291hp and up to 355Nm of torque—which is fine for the US market, but a pretty tough sell in regions like ours. When the Palisade was made available in the Philippine market back in 2019, it ran on a 2.2-liter turbodiesel engine with 197hp and 441Nm.

So, Hyundai (or whoever ends up running things in our market), think there’s any chance you guys could bring this in?

More photos of the 2022 Hyundai Palisade:

PHOTO BY Hyundai

PHOTO BY Hyundai

PHOTO BY Hyundai

