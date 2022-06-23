Just in: Tentative pricing for the Hyundai Staria ranges from P1.56-M to P2.93-M

For the longest time, you couldn’t buy a van in the Philippines without at least considering either the Toyota Hiace or Hyundai Starex. Nowadays? It’s a one-man show for the former. This could change, though, when the Hyundai Staria makes its local debut in the coming weeks.

Just to update our previous story, which stated price ranges for the lineup, a source has now given us these indicative prices. As we’ve written before, our market is getting four variants—all diesels. A cargo version and a commuter version are available, and the range-topper is a premium all-wheel-drive option. Look:

2022 Hyundai Staria

Hyundai Staria 2.2 CRDi 6MT Cargo – P1,560,000 Hyundai Staria 2.2 CRDi 6MT Commuter – P1,850,000 Hyundai Staria 2.2 CRDi GLS+ 8AT – P2,320,000 Hyundai Staria 2.2 CRDi Premium 8AT AWD – P2,930,000

We haven’t gotten hold of the van’s specs and performance figures yet. But based on the names of the variants, all units might come equipped with the manufacturer’s 2.2-liter VGT diesel engine capable of 175hp and 431Nm of torque. As mentioned above, the two lowest variants get a six-speed manual transmission while the top two come with eight-speed automatic gearboxes.

If these prices are accurate, the Staria has what it takes to compete with the Hiace in terms of upfront cost. The Hiace Super Grandia and Super Grandia Elite cost P2,668,000 and P3,043,000, respectively. The Hiace GL Grandia Tourer, meanwhile, carries a P2,364,000 price tag.

This is exciting news, but none of this is set in stone yet—at least not until we get official word from Hyundai Motor Philippines. By then, we’ll likely learn more about what seating configurations and features the local-spec Staria will come available with.

Let us know what you think of these prices in the comments.

