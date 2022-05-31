The Hyundai Staria and the all-new Tucson will arrive in PH this July

All right, people. It’s official: The Hyundai Staria will be arriving in the local market this July.

The announcement regarding the South Korean brand’s Starex successor was made earlier today, May 31, during the introduction of the brand’s new local business unit, Hyundai Motor Philippines.

The Hyundai Staria was introduced to the globe in the first half of 2021, flaunting arguably the most futuristic exterior anyone has ever seen on a mass-market van. Details regarding what’s coming here remain scarce, but let’s get into what options are available outside our borders, anyway.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Under the hood of the Staria is either a 2.2-liter VGT diesel capable of 175hp and 431Nm or a 3.5-liter Smartstream gasoline that does 175hp and 431Nm. The diesel can be had with either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission, while the gasoline version can only be had with the latter gearbox option.

The interior of the Staria is available with a wide variety of configurations, too. Obviously, you have the usual formats that cater to the average car buyer, but we’ve also come across commercial vans, school buses, and even campers.

Hyundai Motor Philippines has also announced that the 2022 Tucson will be arriving in July. Again, the company has yet to release any specifics, but let’s take a quick look at what’s available in South Korea.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

In its home market, the Tucson gets three engine options. There’s a 2.0-liter Smartstream gasoline with 154hp and 192Nm of torque, a 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline engine that does 154hp and 265Nm, and a 2.0-liter Smartstream CRDi capable of 183hp and 417Nm. Transmission options are an eight-speed automatic, six-speed automatic, seven-speed dual-clutch, and a six-speed manual.

You can check out driving impressions of the Staria from our counterparts in the UK here. Oh, and here is a review of the European-spec Tucson, too.

Well, mark your calendars, guys. Will you be holding off on any car purchases before Hyundai Motor Philippines brings in its 2022 lineup?

PHOTO BY Hyundai

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY Hyundai

PHOTO BY Hyundai

