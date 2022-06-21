All-new Hyundai Tucson arrives in PH, diesel variant spotted

The all-new Hyundai Tucson has been spotted in the local setting well before its scheduled launch in July 2022. Images of the South Korean compact crossover were shared with us by an anonymous source, and they were taken at a recent event for Hyundai Motor Philippines.

No official details yet, but an image of a diesel unit was captured. Judging by the ‘2.0D’ badging on the rear of the vehicle, it might be packing the company’s 2.0-liter Smartstream CRDi engine capable of 183hp and 417Nm of torque.

PHOTO BY Anonymous

Other engine choices available outside our market include a 2.0-liter Smartstream gasoline with 154hp and 192Nm of torque, and a 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline engine that does 154hp and 265Nm. Transmission options are an eight-speed automatic, six-speed automatic, seven-speed dual-clutch, and a six-speed manual. Another question worth asking is whether our market will be getting the option of all-wheel-drive.

Again, we have nothing official yet regarding this mode’s local specs and pricing. We expect more information to surface as we move closer towards a launch.

If these images and the pegged launch next month are anything to go by, though, we won’t have to wait much longer for more solid information. This, or something like the Toyota RAV4 or Honda CR-V? Chime in.

