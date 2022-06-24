Full list: Tentative PH prices of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson, Santa Fe, Creta, and Venue

Not long ago, we got hold of and reported the tentative local prices and variants of the upcoming Hyundai Staria. Now, we have the rest of Hyundai Motor Philippines’ (HMPH) lineup to go with it.

Before we proceed, we want to make clear that none of these price tags are official yet. We’ll have to wait for word from HMPH before we consider anything 100%.

Let’s start with the 2022 Hyundai Tucson. Locally, the model will be available in two variants—one gas and one diesel, both with automatic transmissions. Look:

2022 Hyundai Tucson tentative prices:

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Hyundai Tucson 2.0 GLS AT Gas – P1,570,000 Hyundai Tucson 2.0 GLS+ AT Diesel – P1,840,000

Next up, let’s check out something on the more affordable side. If we’re talking budget-friendly offerings, the crown in HMPH’s local lineup belongs to the Venue. The pint-sized crossover is also available in two variants, with an automatic gearbox as the only transmission option.

2022 Hyundai Venue tentative prices:

Hyundai Venue 1.6L GL AT – P915,000 Hyundai Venue 1.6L GLS AT – P985,000

On the opposite end of the price spectrum is the much larger Santa Fe. Only a single diesel variant is available, and it comes paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe tentative price:

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Hyundai Santa Fe 2.2R CRDi GLS 8DCT – P2,420,000

And finally, we have the right-sized Creta. The subcompact crossover is available in four variants with a floor price of P998,000.

2022 Hyundai Creta tentative prices:

Hyundai Creta 1.5 GL 6MT – P998,000 Hyundai Creta 1.5 GL IVT – P1,170,000 Hyundai Creta 1.5 GLS IVT (Limited-Red) – P1,323,000 Hyundai Creta 1.5 GLS IVT – P1,332,000

And just for the sake of completing HMPH’s launch lineup here, we’re adding the tentative Staria prices we’ve written about in a separate story.

2022 Hyundai Staria tentative prices:

Hyundai Staria 2.2 CRDi 6MT Cargo – P1,560,000 Hyundai Staria 2.2 CRDi 6MT Commuter – P1,850,000 Hyundai Staria 2.2 CRDi GLS+ 8AT – P2,320,000 Hyundai Staria 2.2 CRDi Premium 8AT AWD – P2,930,000

We’ll have another story complete with these models’ local specs and features soon. So far, are you liking how HMPH has priced its entries? Let us know in the comments.

