Full list: Tentative PH prices of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson, Santa Fe, Creta, and Venue

Not long ago, we got hold of and reported the tentative local prices and variants of the upcoming Hyundai Staria. Now, we have the rest of Hyundai Motor Philippines’ (HMPH) lineup to go with it.
Before we proceed, we want to make clear that none of these price tags are official yet. We’ll have to wait for word from HMPH before we consider anything 100%.
Let’s start with the 2022 Hyundai Tucson. Locally, the model will be available in two variants—one gas and one diesel, both with automatic transmissions. Look:
2022 Hyundai Tucson tentative prices:
- Hyundai Tucson 2.0 GLS AT Gas – P1,570,000
- Hyundai Tucson 2.0 GLS+ AT Diesel – P1,840,000
Next up, let’s check out something on the more affordable side. If we’re talking budget-friendly offerings, the crown in HMPH’s local lineup belongs to the Venue. The pint-sized crossover is also available in two variants, with an automatic gearbox as the only transmission option.
2022 Hyundai Venue tentative prices:
- Hyundai Venue 1.6L GL AT – P915,000
- Hyundai Venue 1.6L GLS AT – P985,000
On the opposite end of the price spectrum is the much larger Santa Fe. Only a single diesel variant is available, and it comes paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe tentative price:
- Hyundai Santa Fe 2.2R CRDi GLS 8DCT – P2,420,000
And finally, we have the right-sized Creta. The subcompact crossover is available in four variants with a floor price of P998,000.
2022 Hyundai Creta tentative prices:
- Hyundai Creta 1.5 GL 6MT – P998,000
- Hyundai Creta 1.5 GL IVT – P1,170,000
- Hyundai Creta 1.5 GLS IVT (Limited-Red) – P1,323,000
- Hyundai Creta 1.5 GLS IVT – P1,332,000
And just for the sake of completing HMPH’s launch lineup here, we’re adding the tentative Staria prices we’ve written about in a separate story.
2022 Hyundai Staria tentative prices:
- Hyundai Staria 2.2 CRDi 6MT Cargo – P1,560,000
- Hyundai Staria 2.2 CRDi 6MT Commuter – P1,850,000
- Hyundai Staria 2.2 CRDi GLS+ 8AT – P2,320,000
- Hyundai Staria 2.2 CRDi Premium 8AT AWD – P2,930,000
We’ll have another story complete with these models’ local specs and features soon. So far, are you liking how HMPH has priced its entries? Let us know in the comments.
