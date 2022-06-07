If priced right, the new Hyundai Venue could be a challenger in the mini crossover wars

It’s not exactly rocket science why the Toyota Raize is such a hit among local car buyers. Decent ground clearance, city-friendly dimensions, and an affordable price tag? That’s about as surefire a formula as mass-market cars come around these parts.

The game plan isn’t that hard to replicate, either, with many brands having their own pint-sized mini crossovers. In the case of Hyundai, it’s the Venue—and we think the brand would do well to consider bringing in the newest version that’s just been made available in India.

Frankly, the 2022 version looks much nicer than what’s previously been made available to us. The face of the vehicle gets a more premium feel thanks to redesigned headlights and a more intricate grille. The overall appearance isn’t just more compact, but more streamlined as well.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Over at the back, the Venue gets a new unified taillight design with large lighting units on the sides. And on the inside, there’s a new digital instrument cluster with a sporty feel to it and a drive mode selector. Images of the cabin in its entirety have yet to be revealed, however.

Three engine options have been revealed for the Indian market: a 1.2-liter MPi gasoline engine, a 1.0-liter Kappa with a turbocharger, and a 1.5-liter CRDi diesel. No exact output figures for these engines have been provided as of this writing.

In case you missed it, the South Korean car manufacturer recently overhauled its distributorship locally and is now operating as Hyundai Motor Philippines. So far, it has confirmed that the Staria and the 2022 Tucson will be part of the revamped lineup. Would you like the refreshed Venue to be part of the brand’s resurgence?

PHOTO BY Hyundai

