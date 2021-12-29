The new Kia Picanto Shadow is a slightly spruced-up version of the hatch

It’s been a while since Kia last gave the Picanto a major design overhaul, so it’s understandable if you think the hatch is starting to look a bit dated. While it did get an update in its home market last year, the design changes were rather subtle.
If you’re looking for a fresh look on this hatchback, maybe this new offering from the UK’s got what you need: introducing the special-edition Picanto Shadow.
As its name suggests, the Shadow features a stealthy, blacked-out look. It sports an Astro Gray metallic finish, new 15-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, and privacy glass. Inside, the Picanto is fitted with exclusive black faux leather upholstery and light-gray stitching.
In addition to the aesthetic bits, the Picanto Shadow is also equipped with a host of safety features including forward-collision avoidance assist, electronic stability control, and torque vectoring by braking. It also gets an eight-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay.
The Shadow sees no tweaks under the hood. It’s still powered by a 1.0-liter dual-port injection (DPI) petrol engine that generates 66hp and is mated to a five-speed manual transmission.
Kia is now accepting orders in the UK and is expecting to start deliveries by early next year. The vehicle retails for £13,845 or P940,000 on that side of the globe. If this special-edition Picanto were to make its way over to our shores, would you pick it over the likes of the Suzuki S-Presso and Toyota Wigo?
