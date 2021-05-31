Is the Kia Seltos Nightfall Edition a crossover you’d like to see in PH?

Kia has just updated the Seltos in the US, and it appears the crossover gets some upgrades that we wouldn’t mind seeing here in our market, too.

There’s some nifty tech that’s been added to its arsenal. Forward-collision avoidance assist with pedestrian detection, lane-keeping and -following assist, lane departure warning, driver attention warning, and high beam assist are now standard across the lineup.

PHOTO BY Kia

There’s also a new 10.25-inch infotainment system with UVO link connectivity, automatic A/C controls, and a remote-start function added to all except the base LX trim. An optional plum interior is now also available in the top-of-the-line variant. These are all rather desirable upgrades, aren’t they?

PHOTO BY Kia

But apart from all these, one thing we reckon would also be nice to have here is the new Nightfall Edition variant, which is the snazzy Seltos pictured above. It’s got all the goodies including all-wheel-drive with some blacked-out bits added into the mix—similar to treatment we saw Kia give the Telluride a while back.

This Seltos gets a unique black grille up front and rugged stand-up roof rails up top. It also features brawny side sills and sits on exclusive 18-inch matte black alloy wheels to boot.

The upgrades are basically aesthetic, though, as no mechanical changes were made under the hood. That said, it’s worth noting that the top-spec Seltos in the US packs a 175hp, 264Nm 1.6-liter turbopetrol with a seven-speed DCT, which is the same unit available with the Turbo Nightfall Edition.

PHOTO BY Kia

So, do you like what Kia has done with the Seltos? Tell us how you find this look in the comments.

PHOTO BY Kia

PHOTO BY Kia

PHOTO BY Kia

