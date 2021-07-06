The all-new Kia Sportage will still be available with both gasoline and diesel engines

Kia previously gave us a proper look at the fifth-generation Sportage. Now, the Korean carmaker has finally released details about the tech and engine options that this new Kia will come with. Let’s take a look.

Apart from the massive curved touchscreen display inside the cabin, the Sportage will also be getting a host of advanced driver-assist features that’s basically standard in most Kias these days. This suite of features includes forward and blind-spot collision-avoidance assist, a blind-spot view monitor, highway driving assist, navigation-based smart cruise control, and remote smart parking assist.

PHOTO BY Kia

There’s also an all-new Terrain Mode feature available on this Sportage. This mode automatically adjusts the car’s settings and optimizes it for different road conditions such as snow, mud, or sand. Comfort, Eco, Sport, or Smart drive modes are also available.

The new Sportage also promises heavily improved driving dynamics, as Kia has supposedly “meticulously tuned” its steering and suspension systems. The SUV also gets a new electronic control suspension that provides a smoother ride. The electronic 4WD system ensures power is distributed evenly between the front and rear wheels to enhance both performance and safety.

PHOTO BY Kia

As far as powertrain options go, the Sportage will be available with either a 178hp, 265Nm 1.6 liter TGDi mated to a seven-speed DCT or a six-speed manual, or a 183hp, 417Nm 2.0-liter diesel engine paired with an eight-speed automatic.

Both engines are significantly more powerful than those available in PH-spec Sportages, but what Kia is emphasizing is the increased fuel efficiency and improved cooling tech in the gasoline mill and the reduced emissions in the diesel unit.

PHOTO BY Kia

There will also be hybrid and plug-in hybrid Sportage variants available, but Kia is keeping mum about the specifics for now. More details will be released near the start of sales, so we expect to learn more about it later this year.

Based on what Kia has shown us so far, though, do you think the Sportage should also make its way over to our market? The comments section is open.

PHOTO BY Kia

PHOTO BY Kia

