The new Telluride comes with Kia’s new badge plus some added tech

Kia has officially updated the Telluride for 2022. The changes are subtle. Very, very subtle. Nonetheless, they’re quite important.

At first glance, you might not even notice anything new with the exterior. The grille has been tweaked a bit, and that’s about it. The “important” changes we mentioned are the new Kia badges up front, out back, and on the wheels. This comes as no surprise, though, as this redesigned Kia logo is expected to make its way to all 2022 models, after all.

PHOTO BY Kia

Continue reading below ↓

Kia didn’t release photos of the interior, but it says there’s a new 10.25-inch infotainment system. We reckon the new badge can also be seen on the tiller.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Specific Telluride variants also get new automatic climate controls and highway driving assist features. Plus, Kia’s navigation-based smart cruise control is now standard across the range.

Like we said, the changes are subtle, so no mechanical upgrades were done. The Telluride still packs a 3.8-liter gasoline V6 that churns out 291hp and 355Nm of torque. It can be had with either a front-wheel-drive or an all-wheel-drive setup.

It also still comes standard with advanced driver-assist features such as driver-attention warning, lane-keeping and -following assist, and and blind-spot, forward, and rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist.

So, what do you think of the new Telluride? Does the new Kia badge look good on this SUV?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.