The new Lexus ES300h arrives in PH with a P3.758-M price tag

We saw Lexus unveil the new ES back in April during this year’s Auto Shanghai. Now, the updated luxury midsize sedan makes its arrival in the Philippine market.

The aesthetic changes to the new ES are subtle, so we’ll go over them quickly first. The grille features a slightly different pattern to the old model, while the rear bumper has received a few tweaks. Inside the cabin, the most notable change you’ll see is the new mauve colorway that comes as an option.

The new ES is available in two trim levels: the ES350 Premier and the ES300h. The former is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that generates 298hp and 356Nm of torque, and is mated to an eight-speed direct-shift automatic. This variant comes equipped with a built-in wireless charger, an automatic trunk with a kick sensor, and 10-way power-adjustable front seats with ventilation.

The 12.3-inch infotainment system features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This head unit produces sound through a 17-speaker Mark Levinson premium surround sound setup. The ES also comes with the Lexus Safety System, which includes tech like dynamic radar cruise control, lane-tracing assist and lane-departure alert, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert.

The ES300h, meanwhile, packs fewer toys than the ES350. It has an eight-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10-speaker setup, and eight-way power-adjustable front seats. The big difference, of course, is the hybrid powertrain under the hood. This comprises a 2.5-liter in-line-four gasoline engine paired with an electric motor. In total, the system generates 215hp.

The purely gasoline-powered ES350 stickers for P4.728 million, and the hybrid ES300h is priced at P3.758 million. Lexus Philippines is currently accepting pre-orders and retail sales are slated to begin in Q4 this year.

