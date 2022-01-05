The 2022 Lexus NX is now in PH; prices start at P3.338-M

Been waiting around for the all-new Lexus NX to hit the market? Here’s some good news for you: The next-generation crossover is finally available locally.

While Lexus Philippines has yet to arrange a formal product launch as of this writing, customers can place their orders as early as now. The company didn’t give out any specific details yet, either, but it was kind enough to provide us with the full price list.

It appears only the 350 variants—both gasoline and hybrid —will be available here, and prices range from P3,338,000 to P4,548,000. You can see the full list below.

2022 Lexus NX

Lexus NX350 F Sport – P4,548,000 Lexus NX350h Premier – P4,488,000 Lexus NX350h – P3,338,000

We’ll have to wait until later this month before we get more details from Lexus Philippines. That being said, we at least have an idea about what this all-new NX brings to the table.

We know that the NX350h can be spec’d with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine complemented by two electric motors powering the AWD system. Meanwhile, the petrol-powered NX350 F Sport gets a 2.4-liter turbocharged engine. The plug-in hybrid powertrain won’t be available, though, since that one comes with the NX450h+ variant.

PHOTO BY Lexus

We’ll keep you posted once we receive more details. Lexus also tells us you can now book special viewing sessions if you’re eyeing this all-new NX, so you can just head on over to the dealership and check it out yourself. What do you guys think of this new offering from the Japanese brand?

