The all-new Lexus NX will land in PH in December

Just a few months after making its global debut, the all-new Lexus NX is now on its way to our market. Lexus Philippines has just confirmed that the next-generation crossover will be launched in December later this year.

There’s not much to go by yet, though, as the carmaker hasn’t provided any further information. But at least we already know a bit about the vehicle and what we might be seeing in a few weeks’ time.

First, there’s the new design. While the changes aren’t that drastic, the all-new NX still has a much more refined design than its predecessor. The DRLs are now integrated into the headlamps, giving the front fascia a much cleaner styling. The new taillight strip and the removal of the Lexus badge out back also add to the NX’s improved look.

One of the bigger highlights of the new crossover is the engine, particularly the new 2.5-liter plug-in hybrid setup in the NX 450h+ AWD. This is the first PHEV from Lexus. We’re not sure whether this will land on our shores, but we’re guessing at least one of the hybrid variants will.

We won’t need to wait that long before we finally get to the local premiere, so we can just sit tight for now until Lexus gives us more details. What would you like to see in the all-new NX? Sound off in the comments.

