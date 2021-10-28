Maserati electrifies its PH lineup with the launch of the Ghibli Hybrid

Car News

Any luxury car buyers here looking to go green? Thankfully, Maserati’s latest Philippine release is fit for those trying to make the shift.

Moderna Motorsports, Maserati’s official local distributor, has just introduced the Ghibli Hybrid for our market. Besides the obvious advantage of having a more environmentally sound powertrain, it brings with it some exterior and interior enhancements exclusive to the variant as well.

First, let’s talk about what’s powering this thing. Propelling the vehicle is a hybrid setup made up of a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, a 48v alternator, and an electric supercharger. All these combine for an output of 330hp and 450Nm of torque, while a rear-mounted battery results in supposedly ideal weight distribution.

The package allows for a top speed of up to 255kph and a 0-100kph time of just 5.7sec. And even with the battery, hybrid Ghibli units weigh 80kg less than their diesel-powered counterparts.

While the exterior is familiar, it boasts some changes made to highlight the vehicle’s hybrid nature. There’s a new grill on the face, and the air ducts, brake calipers, and badging all get blue accents common with other hybrid offerings.

On the inside, meanwhile, you’ll find blue contrast stitching, a larger 10.1-inch instrument cluster, as well as an infotainment screen that features improved graphics and a more user-friendly interface.

It’s an impressive overall package on paper, both in terms of outright performance and small upgrades. The question is whether all this is worth P6.99 million to you. What other hybrid performance or luxury cars would you like to add to your garage?

