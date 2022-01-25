The 2022 Mercedes-AMG A35 4Matic can now be yours for P5.35-M

There’s a new hot hatch in town, and while it did take its time getting here, we reckon it’ll still have Benz fans in these parts excited. Ladies and gents, say hello to the 2022 Mercedes-AMG A35 4Matic.

The A45’s smaller sibling arrives in our market packing a 2.0-liter turbocharged in-line-four gasoline engine under its hood. The unit produces 306hp and 400Nm of torque and sends power to all four wheels via a seven-speed AMG Speedshift DCT. Getting to 100kph from a standstill takes this Merc all but 4.7sec, and it tops out at about 250kph.

The hatchback’s handling and driving dynamics are optimized by an AMG-tuned suspension, while stopping duties are taken care of by an AMG high-performance brake system. It’s got the full AMG aerodynamics package, with a front apron and splitter, a rear wing, and difuser. It also boasts an AMG exhaust system and sits on 19-inch AMG light-alloy wheels.

More AMG-themed bits can be found inside the cabin, which gets an AMG Line interior. The Nappa leather steering wheel, brushed stainless-steel pedals, door sills, and floor mats all sport the AMG badge. The hatch is also fitted with sports seats, two massive 10.25-inch displays, and niceties like automatic climate control and an ambient lighting function with 64 colors in total.

The Mercedes-AMG A35 4Matic comes standard with a wide range of safety features. These include acceleration skid regulation, brake assist, blind-spot assist, lane-keep assist, and stability control.

Now, for the big question: How much does it retail for? The equally big answer is a whopping P5,350,000. Think Mercedes’ hot hatch is worth the price tag? Share your two cents in the comments.

