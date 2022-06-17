The new Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4² might be the last G-Class of its kind

There’s a new G-Class on the block, though this one will most likely be scaling said block. It’s the new Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4², and this is your first look.

Revealed via Merc’s ‘G-Class Private Lounge,’ the slight nomenclature shift signifies an even greater one. Where the previous generation of the G Squared got a paltry, wheezy, barely-there 416hp, this new version pumps out a full-fat 577hp from the same AMG 4.0-liter biturbo V8.

There’s also 850Nm of torque and permanent all-wheel-drive, of course. But more importantly with this car, there are portal axles. Said axles allow the Squared to sit 351mm higher off the ground than a regular G-Class, scale 45-degree inclines, and wade through 910mm of water.

G-Class boss Toni Mäntele explains how this new Squared is the most customizable G-Class special edition they’ve ever built, and features a special green paintjob named after the Nürburgring. Because that’s the first association you make, right? Roof racks, ladders, carbon-fiber wheel arch extensions, a carbon roof spoiler, even a carbon spare wheel cover.

There’s more carbon inside, too, as well as LED lights in the air vents, a digital rear-view mirror, and AMG’s schporty steering wheel. Much quilted leather, naturally, along with some contrast stitching.

“This car is really uncompromising, extravagant, and it’s only available for a limited time,” Mäntele said.. His final note, however, indicates this is the last G-Class we’ll see of its kind…

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

