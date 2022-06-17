Car News

The new Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4² might be the last G-Class of its kind

This one comes with all the right trimmings
by Vijay Pattni | 5 hours ago
PHOTO: TopGear.com
There’s a new G-Class on the block, though this one will most likely be scaling said block. It’s the new Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4², and this is your first look.

Revealed via Merc’s ‘G-Class Private Lounge,’ the slight nomenclature shift signifies an even greater one. Where the previous generation of the G Squared got a paltry, wheezy, barely-there 416hp, this new version pumps out a full-fat 577hp from the same AMG 4.0-liter biturbo V8.

There’s also 850Nm of torque and permanent all-wheel-drive, of course. But more importantly with this car, there are portal axles. Said axles allow the Squared to sit 351mm higher off the ground than a regular G-Class, scale 45-degree inclines, and wade through 910mm of water.

G-Class boss Toni Mäntele explains how this new Squared is the most customizable G-Class special edition they’ve ever built, and features a special green paintjob named after the Nürburgring. Because that’s the first association you make, right? Roof racks, ladders, carbon-fiber wheel arch extensions, a carbon roof spoiler, even a carbon spare wheel cover.

There’s more carbon inside, too, as well as LED lights in the air vents, a digital rear-view mirror, and AMG’s schporty steering wheel. Much quilted leather, naturally, along with some contrast stitching.

“This car is really uncompromising, extravagant, and it’s only available for a limited time,” Mäntele said.. His final note, however, indicates this is the last G-Class we’ll see of its kind…

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.

PHOTO: TopGear.com

