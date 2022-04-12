P748,888 MG 5 Core Plus lands in the middle of the subcompact sedan’s lineup

When it comes to buying a car, you can never have too many options to consider. MG Philippines knows this, and as such, it is expanding its local subcompact sedan lineup with the addition of the MG 5 Core Plus.

The MG 5 Core Plus, with a P748,888 price tag, now sits in the middle of the model range. Under its hood is a 1.5-liter gasoline engine capable of up to 112hp and 150Nm of torque mated to a continuously variable transmission.

ALSO READ:

Driving an unregistered vehicle? Here are the fines and penalties

Car components that can be damaged by sunlight (and how to protect them)

PHOTO BY MG Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Despite the affordable price, the MG 5 Core Plus comes equipped with a handful of notable convenience features and tech. This includes cruise control, a tire pressure monitoring system, a reversing camera, and a neat 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The cabin also boasts two additional speakers for an improved entertainment experience.

ALSO READ:

MMDA may require your brand-new car to have the same plate ending as your existing one





MG Philippines is hoping that the MG 5 Core Plus’ features, combined with an affordable price and relatively spacious interior, will help the vehicle stand out in an increasingly competitive subcompact sedan segment.

What do you think of the MG Core Plus’ price relative to its feature package? Worth it, or would you prefer to move up a variant or two for something a little bit more premium?

2022 MG 5 Core Plus

PHOTO BY MG Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.