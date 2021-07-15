Would you take the MG 6 Pro over the all-new Honda Civic?

MG has really been stepping up its game as of late. Following the launch of the all-new MG 5 last year, it now unveils yet another stylish sedan: the new MG 6 Pro.

Details are still scarce, and it’s quite the challenge trying to read through the carmaker’s Chinese website. Nevertheless, we still get a good look at all the new bits that this compact sedan gets.

First things first, keep in mind that the MG 6 Pro is based on the facelifted sedan that was launched in China a while back, which is why this looks drastically different from the model we have in our market.

Up front, the MG 6 Pro sports a massive new grille. This is flanked by aggressive-looking air intakes enclosing what appear to be the foglamps. The sporty swept-back headlamps add even more style to the front fascia. Overall, the design is much sharper than either the pre-facelift or the facelifted MG 6.

There aren’t any apparent changes on the sides, but we do spot new alloy wheels.

PHOTO BY MG

Out back, you’ll find more hefty updates. There’s a new black spoiler on this end, along with an entirely new rear bumper with air diffusers and twin exhaust pipes. The taillights appear to be untouched, though.

Inside, the layout of the cabin has been retained, but there are new white bucket seats. The interior also gets new orange color accents all around.

PHOTO BY MG

As for the powertrain, there seem to be no changes. The MG 6 Pro still packs a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine that churns out 179hp and 286Nm of torque. For comparison, the 1.5-liter turbo mill that the 6 gets in our market only generates 164hp and 250Nm of torque.

PHOTO BY MG

There have been a bunch of new compact sedans launched recently, such as the all-new Honda Civic and the new Kia Forte. If all of these were to land here on our shores, do you reckon the MG 6 Pro could be a legitimate competitor?

