The new Mini Countryman is now available in PH for P3.75-M

After revamping its lineup a couple months back, Mini Philippines is now ending the year with the launch of another new model—the Countryman crossover.

The updated Countryman comes with a few exterior design tweaks. The chrome accents on the grille up have been removed, while the bumper sports a new look. The vertical air intakes are bigger, and the plastic trim enclosing the foglamps features a new layout. The additional intakes underneath are now accentuated with gray plastic as well.

Out back, Mini has given the Countryman a new pair of LED taillights with a Union Jack design. The hatch also sits on new 19-inch two-tone alloy wheels.

More slight changes are found inside the cabin, where the new Countryman gets new piano-black accents. It also boasts a new digital cockpit with a five-inch screen and an 8.8-inch infotainment system as standard, with the latter offering wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity. There are also power-adjustable seats (with a memory function for the driver) fitted up front.

Powering the new Mini Countryman is a familiar 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo gasoline engine that generates 192hp and 280Nm of torque. This is mated to a seven-speed Steptronic dual-clutch gearbox that sends power to the front wheels.

The 2022 Countryman is now available in the Philippines for P3.75 million. What do you guys think of this new Mini? Check out more photos of it below.

