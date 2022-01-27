Mitsubishi PH launches limited-edition Mirage G4 GLS Sport priced at P929k

The new Mitsubishi Mirage G4 is a stylish sedan, especially when compared with its predecessor. But naturally, some might still think the car lacks a bit of pizzazz.

Well, if you’re one of those people, then you should take a look at what Mitsubishi Motors Philippines (MMPC) just launched in our market: the Mirage G4 GLS Sport. It’s the same four-door Mirage, but with a few subtle aesthetic tweaks.

These changes can all be found on the outside: the under-grille garnish, the front, rear, and side air dams, and the rear lip spoiler. No mechanical changes here, so this one still packs a 1.2-liter three-cylinder MIVEC gasoline engine that generates 77hp and 100Nm of torque and is mated to a CVT.

The vehicle can be had in Titanium Gray Metallic, Red Metallic, or Cool Silver Metallic. All purchases made until the end of February come with a two-year free PMS package with sanitation services. If one’s tickled your fancy, though, take note that only 300 units of this will be sold here.

“We make a conscious effort to listen to our market and pair it with continuous product development. These help us better understand and live up to the expectations of our Filipino customers,” MMPC president and CEO Takeshi Hara. “The Mirage G4 has always been an embodiment of dynamism, which is why we fondly associate it to be ‘Game For Anything’ much like the personality of its owner. With this newest iteration, Mitsubishi wishes to reach out to every type of customer that there is. We want to give them options that best represent their individuality so they get to experience what we mean by ‘Life Made Better.’”

The limited-edition Mirage G4 GLS Sport is now available for P929,000. For comparison, it’s P30,000 pricier than the existing top-of-the-line GLS CVT variant.

So, do you think the aesthetic upgrades are enough to warrant the premium?

More photos of the 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 GLS Sport

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi Motors Philippines

