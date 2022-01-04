The new Mitsubishi Montero Sport Black Series lands in PH with P1.981-M price tag

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines (MMPC) seems to like the color black. Over the past two months, it has launched the Xpander Black Series and the blacked-out Strada Athlete. Now, it’s starting off 2022 on a similar note by introducing the new Montero Sport Black Series.

Similar to other Black Series models from Mitsubishi, this Montero Sport features blacked-out exterior elements including the grille, headlamp extensions, and front and rear bumper garnishes. A black roof with a roof rail and spoiler is mounted up top, while 18-inch alloy wheels can be found underneath.

As expected, Mitsubishi has made no mechanical changes here. The Montero Sport Black Series retains the standard model’s 2.4-liter turbodiesel. Based on the existing top-of-the-line variant, this vehicle comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission along with a host of safety features including a forward-collision mitigation system and adaptive cruise control.

“Black symbolizes power, elegance and sophistication,” said MMPC president and CEO Takeshi Hara. “With the addition of the Montero Sport in our Black Series collection, we wish to appeal to a market that intends to project the same characteristics at the same time give them an SUV that is built to handle anything.”

The Mitsubishi Montero Sport Black Series is priced at P1,981,000. It can be had with a Jet Black Mica or a White Diamond finish, with the latter costing an additional P15,000. Do you like this new look on the midsize SUV?

