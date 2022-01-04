Car News

The new Mitsubishi Montero Sport Black Series lands in PH with P1.981-M price tag

This can be spec’d with either a Jet Black Mica or a White Diamond finish
by Leandre Grecia | 15 hours ago
undefined
PHOTO: Mitsubishi
CAR BRANDS IN THIS ARTICLE
Mitsubishi
CAR MODELS IN THIS ARTICLE
Mitsubishi Montero Sport

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines (MMPC) seems to like the color black. Over the past two months, it has launched the Xpander Black Series and the blacked-out Strada Athlete. Now, it’s starting off 2022 on a similar note by introducing the new Montero Sport Black Series.

Similar to other Black Series models from Mitsubishi, this Montero Sport features blacked-out exterior elements including the grille, headlamp extensions, and front and rear bumper garnishes. A black roof with a roof rail and spoiler is mounted up top, while 18-inch alloy wheels can be found underneath.

As expected, Mitsubishi has made no mechanical changes here. The Montero Sport Black Series retains the standard model’s 2.4-liter turbodiesel. Based on the existing top-of-the-line variant, this vehicle comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission along with a host of safety features including a forward-collision mitigation system and adaptive cruise control.

undefined

Continue reading below ↓
Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

undefined

“Black symbolizes power, elegance and sophistication,” said MMPC president and CEO Takeshi Hara. “With the addition of the Montero Sport in our Black Series collection, we wish to appeal to a market that intends to project the same characteristics at the same time give them an SUV that is built to handle anything.”

Continue reading below ↓

The Mitsubishi Montero Sport Black Series is priced at P1,981,000. It can be had with a Jet Black Mica or a White Diamond finish, with the latter costing an additional P15,000. Do you like this new look on the midsize SUV?

undefined

undefined

Continue reading below ↓

undefined

undefined

Continue reading below ↓

undefined

undefined

Continue reading below ↓

undefined

undefined

Continue reading below ↓

undefined

undefined

Continue reading below ↓

undefined

undefined

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.

Read Next
Students in Japan have built a 5-door Suzuki Jimny for the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon
View other articles about:
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Mitsubishi

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱