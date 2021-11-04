Mitsubishi PH launches the Xpander Black Series with a P1.138-M SRP

Remember the Mitsubishi Xpander Black Edition that was launched in Indonesia a few months ago? Well, a similar model has just been officially added to the Mitsubishi Motors Philippines (MMPC) stable.

Say hello to the new Xpander Black Series. It arrives sporting blacked-out exterior elements including the grille, the Dynamic Shield garnish, the lower bumper, the foglamp bezel, and side mirrors. The door handles, panel moldings, rear bumper, and 17-inch alloy wheels receive the same treatment as well.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi Motors Philippines

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi Motors Philippines

The aesthetic upgrades are limited to the exterior, so this one gets a similar cabin as the other non-Xpander Cross variants. The interior features a mix of fabric and black plastics, and it has no Apple CarPlay-/Android Auto-compatible infotainment system.

No changes were made to the engine either, so the MPV is still powered by a 1.5-liter MIVEC gasoline engine that generates 103hp and 141Nm of torque. Power is delivered to the front wheels via a four-speed automatic transmission.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi Motors Philippines

“The new Xpander Black Series is developed to rejuvenate excitement towards our number-one selling MPV,” said MMPC president and CEO Takeshi Hara. “The Xpander remains to be a very important product in our vehicle line up and we at MMPC are geared to consistently enhance its offerings to cater to the various demands of the market. With the black series, the Xpander presents a more sophisticated look.”

The Xpander Black Series can be had with either a Quartz White Pearl or a Black Jet Mic exterior finish. Regardless of color, the MPV stickers for P1,138,000. Would you take this over the top-dog Xpander Cross? Tell us what you think in the comments.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi Motors Philippines

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi Motors Philippines

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi Motors Philippines

