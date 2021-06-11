The Mitsubishi Xpander Cross gets a blacked-out exterior for a stealthy look

Hey, MPVs can look cool, too—at least relative to a car buyer’s budget. One surefire way to give the family auto a sleeker vibe? Give it the blacked-out treatment.

In Indonesia, Mitsubishi has done exactly this. The Japanese carmaker has given its hot-selling seven-seaters, the Xpander and Xpander Cross, darker appearances courtesy of a new Black Edition releases.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

Frankly, the stealthier appearance really suits the vehicles. The choice of color plays nicely with their beefy front-ends and sharp angles to provide a more subdued vibe. The wheels are blacked-out, and the same goes for the side mirror housings, grille, roof rails, and roof rails. We can imagine Batman wouldn’t mind checking these out at a dealership if Wayne Enterprises ever fell on hard times.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

The theme carries over to the interior, too. You’ll find black leather and dark soft-touch material, and in the entertainment department, Black Edition units get a new Rockford Fosgate speaker setup paired with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

No enhancements under the hood, though. These still come equipped with the standard 1.5-liter gasoline engine capable of 104hp and 141Nm of torque.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

The Mitsubishi Xpander and Xpander Cross Black Editions start at 273,900,000 Indonesian rupiah (P920,000) and 312,650,000 (around P1 million), respectively. If you’re looking to stand out even just a bit from standard MPV fare, this might be worth it. Would you like to see this darker appearance made available in the Philippine market as well?

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

