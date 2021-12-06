You can now get the Mitsubishi Strada Athlete in black for P1.764-M

The Strada Athlete landed early last year as a tougher and more playful alternative to the stock version of Mitsubishi’s popular pickup offering. We can see, though, how the vehicle’s popping orange paint job might turn buyers looking for a more subtle look off from considering it.

If you count yourself among those who were hoping for a more subdued appearance with this release, the brand might have just answered your prayers. Say hello to the Mitsubishi Strada Athlete in Jet Black Mica.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi Motors Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

Like the orange Strada Athlete before it, this version features a considerably more rugged aesthetic. The new color option, though, gives it a stealthier vibe. Blacked-out components include the rear spoiler and front bumper.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

There’s still some contrast here, however, thanks to new side decals towards the rear of the pickup. Inside, you’ll also find that some of the orange found in the original Strada Athlete release remains on the seats, albeit now with black accents to get the cabin in line with the new theme.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi Motors Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

Again, don’t expect any changes to this thing’s mechanicals. It’s still a 4x4, and comes with a 2.4-liter DOHC turbodiesel engine capable of 178hp and up to 430Nm of torque paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Standard safety features include forward-collision mitigation, blind-spot warning, and rear cross-traffic alert.

How much? The 2022 Mitsubishi Strada Athlete in Jet Mica Black will set you back P1.764 million. Would you be willing to spend this much for a beefed-up pickup with a darker attitude? Let us know in the comments.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi Motors Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi Motors Philippines

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.