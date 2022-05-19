Car News

Mitsubishi PH officially launches the refreshed Xpander

The new MPV is now on sale
by Leandre Grecia | Just now
2022 Mitsubishi Xpander ph launch, refreshed mitsubishi xpander ph, refreshed mitsubishi xpander design, 2023 mitsubishi xpander ph, 2022 mitsubishi xpander photos
PHOTO: Charles Banaag
CAR BRANDS IN THIS ARTICLE
Mitsubishi
CAR MODELS IN THIS ARTICLE
Mitsubishi Xpander

A few months ago, the new Mitsubishi Xpander started making rounds on social media. It was then that Mitsubishi Motors Philippines (MMPC) confirmed the new MPV’s arrival and opened reservations for it.

Now, MMPC has finally launched the refreshed model in the market. This means the new Xpander is now on display at Mitsubishi dealerships nationwide and is officially on sale. In case you need a quick rundown, the face-lifted Xpander comes with new styling but with a familiar 1.5-liter 4A91 MIVEC gasoline powertrain that churns out 103hp and 141Nm of torque. It can still be had with a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission.

MORE MITSUBISHI XPANDER FEATURE ARTICLES:
The new Mitsubishi Xpander is ready to reassert its dominance
Specs, prices, features: Everything you need to know about the new Mitsubishi Xpander

As for its SRP, the new Xpander range starts at P1.03 million and tops out at P1.16 million. Check out the price list below for more details:

Continue reading below ↓

2022 Mitsubishi Xpander

  1. Mitsubishi Xpander 1.5 GLS AT – P1,160,000
  2. Mitsubishi Xpander 1.5 GLX AT – P1,090,000
  3. Mitsubishi Xpander 1.5 GLX MT – P1,030,000

We’ve already discussed in a previous story everything you need to know about the new Xpander. If you want to read more about that, click these blue words. You can also scroll on below for more photos of it. Also, tell us in the comments what you think of MMPC’s newest offering.

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

More photos of the 2022 Mitsubishi Xpander:

2022 Mitsubishi Xpander ph launch, refreshed mitsubishi xpander ph, refreshed mitsubishi xpander design, 2023 mitsubishi xpander ph, 2022 mitsubishi xpander photos

Continue reading below ↓

2022 Mitsubishi Xpander ph launch, refreshed mitsubishi xpander ph, refreshed mitsubishi xpander design, 2023 mitsubishi xpander ph, 2022 mitsubishi xpander photos

2022 Mitsubishi Xpander ph launch, refreshed mitsubishi xpander ph, refreshed mitsubishi xpander design, 2023 mitsubishi xpander ph, 2022 mitsubishi xpander photos

Continue reading below ↓

2022 Mitsubishi Xpander ph launch, refreshed mitsubishi xpander ph, refreshed mitsubishi xpander design, 2023 mitsubishi xpander ph, 2022 mitsubishi xpander photos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.

Read Next
Report: Japanese motor manufacturer Nidec is investing P40-B to expand operations in PH
View other articles about:
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Charles Banaag

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱