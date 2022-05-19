Mitsubishi PH officially launches the refreshed Xpander

A few months ago, the new Mitsubishi Xpander started making rounds on social media. It was then that Mitsubishi Motors Philippines (MMPC) confirmed the new MPV’s arrival and opened reservations for it.

Now, MMPC has finally launched the refreshed model in the market. This means the new Xpander is now on display at Mitsubishi dealerships nationwide and is officially on sale. In case you need a quick rundown, the face-lifted Xpander comes with new styling but with a familiar 1.5-liter 4A91 MIVEC gasoline powertrain that churns out 103hp and 141Nm of torque. It can still be had with a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission.

As for its SRP, the new Xpander range starts at P1.03 million and tops out at P1.16 million. Check out the price list below for more details:

2022 Mitsubishi Xpander

Mitsubishi Xpander 1.5 GLS AT – P1,160,000 Mitsubishi Xpander 1.5 GLX AT – P1,090,000 Mitsubishi Xpander 1.5 GLX MT – P1,030,000

We’ve already discussed in a previous story everything you need to know about the new Xpander. If you want to read more about that, click these blue words. You can also scroll on below for more photos of it. Also, tell us in the comments what you think of MMPC’s newest offering.

More photos of the 2022 Mitsubishi Xpander:

