The new Mitsubishi Xpander could be arriving in Indonesia soon

Photos of what appears to be the face-lifted Mitsubishi Xpander started circulating online a few weeks ago. The Japanese carmaker has kept mum about it since, but it now looks like we have confirmation of sorts courtesy of Mitsubishi Motors Indonesia.

The company shared a teaser photo on Facebook showing a vehicle’s front fascia that features Mitsubishi’s signature Dynamic Shield design. The post didn’t exactly reveal anything, but it clearly shows a pair of distinct T-shaped headlights that can also be seen in the leaked photos that were recently shared by PaulTan.org. Look:

It’s not a lot to go by, but at least we know there’s a refreshed version of the MPV that’s on the way. And seeing as this will only be a mid-cycle facelift, don’t expect to see drastic mechanical changes with this one, if any.

Mitsubishi didn’t say when the launch will be, either, and all we know based on a previous report is that it’ll be within FY2021. But since the company already released a teaser, we reckon this will happen sooner rather than later. What do you guys want to see in the new Xpander once it finally arrives in our market? Tell us in the comments.

