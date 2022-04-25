Nissan has given the Leaf some flashy new wheels

A full model change for the Nissan Leaf? There’s no such thing. It’s now 2022, and that continues to be the case.

But that doesn’t mean the Leaf will eventually reach the end of the line soon. On the contrary, Nissan has simply continued to make slight mechanical (and audio) tweaks and design changes over the years to keep its best-selling EV fresh. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, right?

NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

LTFRB: Long queues at terminals a result of ‘sabotage’ by provincial bus operators

LTO releases updated list of replacement license plates ready for claiming

PHOTO BY Nissan

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY Nissan

The latest redesign for 2022 is highlighted by the brand-spanking-new wheels which are arguably the Leaf’s flashiest yet. There are also two wheel patterns available, which you can see in the photo directly above. In addition to this, Nissan has also reworked the grille, removing the chrome strips to make the front fascia look smoother and more seamless.

Continue reading below ↓

New color combinations are now available, which means the Leaf can now be spec’d in 15 different colorways. Nissan has also increased the resolution of the intelligent rearview mirror inside the cabin for improved visibility and safety. You’ll find no changes to the electric powertrain and the batteries here, though.

PHOTO BY Nissan

Continue reading below ↓

The Leaf Nismo isn’t without any updates, either. Nissan has given the added aesthetic and aero bits new Nismo coloring. As for the Leaf Autech, this one gets a redesigned interior with new black and silver accents.

Going back to those wheel designs—we’re curious to see how they look in the metal. We reckon they might actually work in some of Nissan’s other models, too. The Leaf was just launched in the Philippines last year, though, so we won’t be surprised if this new model will take a while to land here in our market.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.