If the Nissan Sentra were to return to PH, we’d like to see it sporting this look

It’s been a while since the Nissan Sentra was replaced by the Sylphy here in our market. If you’ve been missing the sedan after all these years, well, here’s something that might have you missing it a bit extra today: the Sentra Midnight Edition Package.

This is a new pack available specifically for the top-spec Sentra SR. It features a black V-motion grille, black exterior badges, and black 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels. The car also gets a rear spoiler and a rear diffuser for improved aero. The model pictured here also sports a two-tone finish with a gray body and a black top.

Now, the changes are merely aesthetic, but they make for a very stealthy and stylish look. Besides, in this regard, it’s night and day (no pun intended) compared with the Sylphy we currently have—the Sentra’s just much, much better.

PHOTO BY Nissan

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY Nissan

The new Midnight Edition Package arrives alongside a few updates across the Sentra range as well. Most notable are the new Nissan Safety Shield 360 features that now come as standard. This includes tech like blind-spot monitoring, lane-departure alert, rear-cross traffic alert.

A new All-Weather Package is now also available on the mid-level Sentra SV. This adds dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a remote engine start function to the sedan.

Continue reading below ↓

We know we’d take this Sentra—especially the blacked-out one—over the current PH-spec Sylphy in a heartbeat. Would you?

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.