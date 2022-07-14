The all-new, fifth-generation Range Rover has landed in PH

Rolls-Royce and Bentley may have luxury SUVs of their own, but none is more linked to royalty more than the Range Rover. Nine months after its global premiere, the newest iteration of Land Rover’s crown jewel has landed in the Philippines. Not only that, there are several variants available for the local market.

PHOTO BY Anton Andres

What Range Rover models can I choose?

On display during the launch were the HSE (High Specification Equipment) and Autobiography, but the SV is also available. The HSE is as loaded as they come, packing the latest design language and infotainment system from Land Rover. As for the Autobiography, you can get that with a long wheelbase plus a pair of Ottoman-style seats for business-class luxury on- or off-road. As for the SV, that one gives offers more personalized and individual options to fit your preferences.

PHOTO BY Anton Andres

What are the engine options?

Locally, there are two turbodiesel, one turbopetrol, and one plug-in hybrid powertrains available. The lineup starts out with the D300 with its 3.0-liter, twin-turbo in-line-six diesel that makes 300hp and 649Nm of torque. Moving up a notch is the D350 that uses the same block as the D300, but power moves up to 350hp and 700Nm of torque. But if it’s a V8 you want, that’ll be the P530 packing a 4.4-liter, twin-turbo gas engine punching out 530hp and 750Nm of torque.

As for the plug-in hybrid, that’s badged as the P440e. It pairs a 3.0-liter, turbo-gas in-line-six engine to a 105kW electric motor. Its total combined output is 440hp and 660Nm of torque. All Range Rover models run on four-wheel drive with an eight-speed automatic and Terrain Response 2 modes. We wouldn’t expect anything less.

PHOTO BY Anton Andres

How about toys and tech?

For the fifth-generation Range Rover, you get Active Dynamics that keep the ride as level and smooth as possible. Its air suspension system also features Dynamic Response Pro plus electronic active roll control to improve on-road handling. Not only that, the luxury SUV has four-wheel steering fitted standard across the range to make it more maneuverable.

As for the infotainment, the Pivi Pro system packs a 13.7-inch 3D virtual instrument cluster, a 13.1-inch curved glass touchscreen, haptic touch panels, and more. The new software also benefits from faster bootup and loading times compared to the previous Rover. You can also get a rear entertainment system to cure boredom on long trips. And what about Apple CarPlay and Android Auto? They’re included, too.

PHOTO BY Anton Andres

Luxuries?

It’s a Range Rover, so of course it’s packed with luxuries. You get acres of wood, leather, and aluminum (or aluminium if you insist on the British spelling) inside. Not only that, the Ottoman seats available in the Autobiography model can slide and recline (electronically, of course), plus the leg rests are there to give you the most relaxing configuration. Another highlight is the Meridian surround-sound system with up to 34 speakers for a theatrical experience on the move.

PHOTO BY Anton Andres

Land Rover Range Rover 2022 prices:

Land Rover Range Rover HSE 2022 - P15,990,000 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography 2022 - P20,0000

That price for the HSE doesn’t include all the options you might want on the SUV yet, so you might be looking at a few million more for that one. And if you want the ultimate Range Rover experience with the SV, well, the price is up to what your bank account can handle.

